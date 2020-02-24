Zambia Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja says five master minders of mob justice believed to have been influencing people in communities to kill and burn suspects have been apprehended.

Mr. Kanganja said among the suspects, three were picked from Kasisi area in Chongwe while two were picked in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound and have been charged with Murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code.

In a statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Kanganja explained that all the five suspects are in custody and will appear in court soon.

He sounded a warning to all the perpetrators that have not been arrested yet that their days are numbered and soon be behind bars.

The Inspector General of Police pointed out that as a result of mob justice emanating from false alarm, a total number of 43 people have died across the country while 23 were injured.

Statistics further indicate that 511 reports connected to chemical spraying of poisonous substances on households have so far been received with 1,687 victims.

“11 police infrastructure have been damaged countrywide as a result of public disorder. Some of our motor vehicles have as well been damaged. Also damaged is the Serenje administration block for the local authority and a Council guest house. Some private properties such as motor vehicles and guest Houses have not been spared,” he said.

Mr. Kanganja further said 16 suspects who were behind criminal activities experienced in Chingola District on the Copperbelt as well as North Western Province have been arrested in connection with the reports of chemical spraying of which some have begun appearing in courts of law.

He stressed that an investigation team comprising various stake holders has been constituted to conduct investigations and great progress has been recorded and a conclusive outcome of the investigations will be availed to the public when investigations are concluded.

Mr.Kanganja warned all those in the habit of abusing social media for hate speech and to alarm the country that such attitude should be halted.

He cited Mubanga Elizabeth Chirwa cited a wife of a musician in Chingola district that has been arrested by police and charged her for the offence of seditious publication with intent to cause fear and alarm.

Mr.Kanganja explained that the suspect was traced to be behind the audio that went viral in the social media claiming that Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company on the Copperbelt was contaminated with chemicals and called on people not to consume water from this utility.