The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has targeted to buy 4,118 metric tonnes of white maize during this year’s crop marketing season in Solwezi District of Northwestern province.

Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga says the 82,353 x 50 kilogram bags is an increase from last year’s 16,800 x 50 kilogram bags and 840 metric tonnes of white maize purchased.

ZANIS reports Ms Kamalonga in an interview said the Agency has also reopened Kapijimpanga, Kazhiba and Solwezi central satellite depots that were closed last year bringing the number of operational depots in the district to five this year.

FRA will commence purchasing the crop as soon as the moisture content drops to acceptable levels adding that depot Clerks will be trained next week in readiness for the crop purchasing exercise, she added.

The District Commissioner has thanked the farmers for the high production which has translated into the FRA increasing the target for the district.

Ms Kamalonga has since appealed to farmers not to sale all their crops but reserve some for their household food security.

She has also appealed to farmers to consider selling their maize crops to FRA even if there are other players as a way of securing the food security of the district.