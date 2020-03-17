The Catholic Church in Mansa says before sharing social media reports on Corona virus also known as COVID 19, the general public to always verify information with health personnel or relevant authorities.

Speaking during his preaching in at Mansa Catholic Cathedral on Sunday, Mansa Diocese Catholic Bishop Patrick Chisanga observes that there is a lot of misinformation and alarming statements on COVID 19 by some members of the public.

ZANIS reports that the clergyman said Health professions around the country are always available to offer expert advice on the same virus if someone is unsure with the information they might have.

He noted that before circulating information on COVID 19 on social media networks it is always prudent to verify the information with a health profession.

Bishop Chisanga added that if anything relevant authorities are the best to verify information with before circulating any information that might just panic the general public.

He cautioned that the habit of circulating fake news and alarming information by some members of the public especially on COVID 19 should come to an end.

The Bishop has advised the public to always practice self-censorship and not be on the wrong side of circulating alarming or false information.