The George Kunda Toll Plaza on the Great North Road in Mkushi District of Central Province is set for commissioning.

Central Province Road Development Agency (RDA) Regional Manager, Main Chama disclosed this when Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring, Andrew Chellah, toured the site yesterday.

Mr Chama said construction works are complete and what remains is the installation of the software.

He said the installation of the software will take about two weeks and will be followed by the test runs that will culminate into the commissioning of the project early next month.

And Mr Chellah said revenue collected from the toll fees is ploughed back to the road sector for maintenance of roads.

Mr Chellah said government has put up so many pieces of infrastructure across the country but noted that these require maintenance and that funds must be generated for that purpose.

He said the George Kunda Toll Plaza is very strategic because it is the gate-way to one of the biggest borders and will help government to harness resources for infrastructural maintenance works.

Meanwhile, Mr Chellah said government is considering re-engaging the contractor who was working on the Kapiri Mposhi Township roads.

He said it is regrettable that the contract for the rehabilitation of the township roads in the cosmopolitan town collapsed because of passage of time.

He, however, said the quality of work on roads that have been improved to bituminous standard is unquestionable and re-engaging the contractor is the best option because he is already familiar with the project.