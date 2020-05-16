The German development agency for International Cooperation, GIZ, through its Mansa office has donated assorted items to the Mwense District Covid 19 prevention taskforce to help in preventing the pandemic.

District COVID 19 Taskforce Chairperson Betty Liswaniso told ZANIS in an interview today that the donated items will be distributed to all the 19 health facilities in the district.

Ms Liswaniso who is also town council secretary said the items donated include hand sanitizers, liquid hand washing soap, posters written in local language, buckets fitted with taps, bucket stands and hand washing basins.

She said the donation is timely and will go a long way to supplement what the Covid 19 prevention taskforce is doing in preventing the spread of the virus.

Ms Liswaniso has since requested GIZ and other well-wishers to come on board with similar donations saying the fight against Covid 19 requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

She has also emphasized on the need for people to be wearing masks every time they go out of their respective homes to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

The donation was handed over to the district Covid 19 taskforce by GIZ Representative Hendrik Hoffmann.