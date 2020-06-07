The National AIDs Council (NAC) says Zambia has made strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS as most people infected by the virus are not dying anymore due to treatment.

And the Global Fund has provisionally availed USD315 244,697 million to Zambia to finance programmes aimed at fighting HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in the next three years from 2021 to 2023.

NAC Director General Connie Osborne has disclosed that the number of people living with HIV remains at 1.3 million out of which over 1 million are on treatment.

The current HIV prevalence rate in the country is 11.5, she said.

“People are not dying anymore because of treatment. We have done very well on the treatment side. Zambia has 1.3 million people living with HIV and over 1 million are now on treatment.

“That is a big achievement and what we are saying with this COVID we have to maintain that achievement. Previously we had to compete for the global funds, now there is a new funding mechanism country are given money because that’s how serious the global fund is about ending AIDS by 2030” Dr. Osborne stated.

She has announced that as a result of this , the Global Fund has mobilized about United States Dollars (USD) 500 Million for COVID-19 for various countries and of which Zambia is an applicant to the competitive grant.

Speaking when he gave an update on the status of Zambia’s application for funding to the Global Fund to fight HIV, TB And Malaria, Chairperson Country Coordinating Mechanism Chairperson, Bishop Paul Mususu disclosed that the programme has split the funds for each of the three diseases.

“USD 233,545,183 for HIV, USD 16,568, 354 for TB and USD 65, 131, 160 for Malaria,” Bishop Mususu reported.

The Global Fund is also offering catalytic matching funds amounting to USD 12.3 million to be split with an allocation of USD 3.3 million for adolescent girls, women and men in high prevalent settings, USD 3 million for condom programming and USD 6 million for finding missing cases in TB.

This is according to a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka by Smart Eagles.