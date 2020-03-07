President Edgar Lungu says government has made significant progress in fostering legal reforms to addressing certain gaps surrounding some fundamental provisions in the constitution.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu told Parliament today, during his National Address on the application of national values and principles, that government remains committed to upholding and fostering key tenements of democracy, including free and fair elections, free media, citizen participation and representation and multi-party political system among others.

He noted that it is the obligation of citizens to effectively participate in legal reforms to enhance the democracy and progressive constitutionalism, which is about upholding the rule of law by both government and the governed.

He said many patriotic Zambians and stakeholders have taken interest in reading and assimilating the proposed provisions in the constitutional amendment bill number 10.

President Lungu added that in bill 10 ,Chiefs and traditional leaders hope to regain their heritage security and smooth succession, political players hope to see an extension to the period of Presidential petition from 14 days to 30 days, and that Zambians want the Christian national identity to be secured and protected among others.

And President Lungu explained that one of the threats to the country’s democracy is voter apathy which he said subsequently affects democracy and good governance.

The Head of State said voter apathy in general elections and significantly in by-elections remains a concern to everyone, noting that in 2019 all parliamentary and local government elections, the voter turnout was less than 50 percent an indication that most citizens do not understand and appreciate the importance of the democratic system.

President Lungu has since appealed to learning institutions, the civil society, faith based organization and non-state actors to get to the root cause of the voter apathy in the country and devise effective ways of re-energizing the sense of civic duty in the people.

He further called on the media in the country to play an active role in reporting positive information on the importance of voting and democratic values and that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should also devote more time and resources to sensitize and create public awareness among the people.