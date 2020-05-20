Government is concerned that Western Province is lagging behind in mainstreaming Gender equality and equity in sustainable development related programs.

Western Province Senior Planner Nawa Saela explained that Government wants women to be involved in sustainable development projects at the same level with the men folks.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Gender mainstreaming, Mr. Saela disclosed that there was need for women participation in development project adding that 50 percent of the projects should always be given to women.

He said that the impact of gender mainstreaming will be seen through improved household income through enhanced gender responsiveness.

He called on line ministries to give maximum support to farmers and communities especially when coming up with their proposals.

The Provincial Senior Planner has also urged the District Heads of Government Departments to be more proactive and work together in the implementation of Government projects in the district than working in isolation.

Mr. Saela also commended the Department of Agriculture for its continued sensitization to farmers to integrate cashew farming.

And Gender Specialist Ngula Mubonda expressed joy that the district had female farmers involved in cashew farming.

Mrs. Mubonda encouraged one of the female famers, Rosemary Mukwiya who has been farming cashew nut since 2017 to continue working hard and inspire more women in the community.

Mrs. Mukwiya called on fellow women to venture into Cashew Farming.

She pointed that the community radio stations has played a big role in disseminating information by broadcasting success stories of farmers and other lessons learnt within the district.