Government has distributed 1,000 liters of Fall Army Worms pesticides to Kabompo District of Northwestern Province to help farmers mitigate damage of maize fields.

Kabompo District Agriculture Coordinator, Peter Chibizwa said the district has received 1,000 bottles x 1 liter of pesticides meant for all farmers that have had their fields ravaged by army worms.

Mr Chibizwa told ZANIS in an interview that the chemicals will help mitigate the adverse effects of the pests in over 500 hectares of maize fields affected in the district so far.

He added that the chemicals will be evenly distributed to all affected farmers, through agriculture extension block officers, who have all records for the farmers in affected areas.

Speaking in a separate interview, a beneficiary, Gift Likashi thanked government for the timely distribution of the chemicals, saying it will help to mitigate the looming hunger situation in parts of affected areas of the district.

Mr Likashi said the district has favourable rainfall this year and enough agro inputs but the pests are the only thing affecting future yields of the maize production.

Government had earlier this year distributed 500 bottles of the same chemical meant for affected farmers free of charge.