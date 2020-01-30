Government has released an additional amount of 1,100,000 Kwacha for the rehabilitation of Milenge-Kasanka road in Luapula Province.

Milenge Constituency Member of Parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima says the total amount released so far amounts to 2, 300,000 Kwacha.

Mr Mbulakulima has however, told ZANIS in an interview that the works will commence immediately after the rain season.

He adds that government wants to ensure quality work is done on the 75 kilometer stretch hence waiting for the rain season to culminate.

Mr Mbulakulima also discloses that the Road Development Agency (RDA) will do the rehabilitation works in conjunction with Milenge Town Council using the machinery at the council.