The National Assembly has announced that the Bill number 10 of 2019 will be restored on the order paper on October 29, 2020.
Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said this in a statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today.
Mrs. Mbewe stated that members of Parliament will be free to debate the bill when it comes up using the stable internet facilities put in place.
She further advised members of parliament to be physically present at the main parliament buildings to facilitate voting.
“The Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform all Members of Parliament, the media and members of the public that the House will consider the Second Reading stage of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, National Assembly Bill No. 10 of 2019 on Thursday, 29th October, 2020,” the statement read in part.
The Clerk of the National Assembly advised members of the public to follow the proceedings on Parliament television, radio or Facebook.
“While Members of Parliament are free to debate on the Bill from any suitable location with good internet connectivity, it will be advisable for Members to be physically present at the Main Parliament Buildings to facilitate voting. Members of the public are advised to follow the proceedings on Parliament television/radio or Facebook,” she stressed.
She also mentioned that members of the public will be informed if there will be any changes.