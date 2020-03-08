President Edgar Lungu has announced that government will constitute a commission of inquiry to establish the cause of gassing incidences that recently engulfed the country.

And President Lungu has assured the nation that his government will not rest until those involved in gassing innocent people are brought to book regardless of their status in society.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this when he addressed the fourth session of the twelfth national assembly on the progress made in the application of the national values and

principles in parliament today.

President Lungu expressed concern that, since the first case of chemical gassing was reported about three months ago in Chingola, many parts of the country have experienced the inhuman occurrence that has culminated in loss of lives at the hands of mobs in communities.

He regretted that over 50 people were murdered by various mobs across the country, and that about 24 people survived after being saved by security personal and good Samaritans among others.

“Regrettably, in some cases my government is aware that some traditional leaders and the church leaders have either directly or indirectly fueled or instigated the mob attacks, “he lamented.

President Lungu added that in the ensuing of confusion, police have also shot two school boys in unfortunate circumstances, adding that in an effort by the attackers to destabilize the peace in the nation.

He however, commended the security personal for their efforts in restoring order and peace and promised Zambians that the perpetrators of the confusion will be brought to book, noting that so far 26 suspects have been arrested and investigations are still going on

while the security situation has generally improved.

And President Lungu has called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in building a nation’s character through inculcating national values and principles.

He explained that the country has witnessed violence during elections and an increase in tribalism and hate speech, hence the need to make a deliberate effort to work with one another for the benefit of the country.

“We have one choice and that only choice is to succeed as one nation, but we can only succeed in tackling the challenges we face as a nation, if we accept to see ourselves as “One Zambia, One Nation, and One People”, he said.

The head of state further warned law enforcement agencies to arrest the situation, and ensure that the perpetrators of violence face the law and that justice should be applied equally irrespective of their status in society.