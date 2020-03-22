Government has launched the keep markets and bus stations clean campaign with a view to fight coronavirus from spreading.

Local Government and Housing Minister Charles Banda notes that markets provide various commodities for consumption hence, hygiene must be prioritized.

Dr Banda has since called on traders to join the fight against COVID 19 from spreading to communities.

The Minister notes that cleanliness must begin from homes and all the way to trading places.

“You should be aware that you feed masses who purchase food from markets, hence if you do not practice alternative preventive measures to ensure cleanliness, then a lot of people in communities will be affected,” Dr Banda said.

And Lusaka Union of Marketeers Board Secretary, Mophat Mangoni has assured government that the union will continue supporting government’s efforts through engaging in regular cleaning activities of markets to control the spread of the pandemic.

Chainda ward 29 Councilor Dorcus Moyo urged the residents to spearhead the cleaning activities in the area, unlike waiting for government to give a directive.