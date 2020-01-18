Government has embarked on a tree planting exercise in Kamakala area in Zambezi district of North-western Province.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Acting Zambezi District Forestry Officer, Chikonde Sweta said the exercise is one of the many projects the government has embarked on to reduce the effects of climate change.

Ms Sweta explained that 1,200 trees ranging from eucalyptus and rosewood, among others have already been planted.

She added that 2,000 plants are on the nursery waiting to be given to different schools and hospitals within the district.

Meanwhile, Zambezi District Commissioner, Lawrence Kayumba commended the Anglo American for supplying 1,200 tree plants to the district.

Mr Kayumba explained that the planting of trees is the only way to go in mitigating the escalating environmental crisis brought about by climate change.

He further urged the community to safeguard the trees, saying the forest is a multi-function resource which can provide food, fire wood and protect biodiversity if well taken care of.