Controller of Internal Auditor Chibwe Mulonda has disclosed that government has embarked on gradual institutional reforms aimed at minimizing queries in the Auditors General Report.

Mr. Mulonda observed that some of the issues reported in the Auditor General’s report could be addressed at Provincial levels by the Internal Auditors rather than letting them escalate to Lusaka.

He observed that once Internal Audits at Provincial level are strengthened, there will be few cases which will be coming out in the report as most of the issues would have already been dealt with at Provincial Level.

Speaking when he addressed a consultative meeting for Heads of Department in Luapula Province, Mr. Mulonda revealed that the reforms are aimed at decentralizing audit services to Districts and Provincial levels where service delivery is largely predominant.

Mr. Mulonda pointed out that government is spending a lot of money in districts hence it is important that offices of Internal Audit are present to ensure prudent utilization of public funds.

“The desire is to build Audit capacity in Ministries, Provinces and spending agencies countrywide, this will tighten controls at all levels,” he said.

He has urged head of departments to look at internal auditors as critical friends who are there to help them rather than being perceived as stumbling blocks.

“Our agenda is to refine the delivery of Internal Audit services so as to be more effective and responsive to the needs of our stakeholders in general and the aspirations of government in particular,” he noted.

And Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba said the Provincial Administration is proud to report zero audit queries in the current financial year.

Mr. Chakaba pointed out that it is the desire of the Provincial Administration to continue ensuring that audit queries are minimized in the Province at all cost.

“We are working closely with the Internal Auditor’s Office at Provincial level to see to it that the Province avoids appearing before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee or the Auditor General’s Report,” He revealed.

Mr Chakaba thanked the Controller of Internal Audit for visiting the Province and interacting with head of government departments and called on heads of departments to be above board in financial matters.