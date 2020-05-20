Government has urged employers in the country to follow labor laws that regulate employment conditions in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Ministry of Labour Deputy Commissioner for Inspection Lupili Sichona expressed displeasure with some companies that are subjecting employees to unconducive work environment during the COVID-19 period.

During the inspection carried out last evening, it was discovering that employees at Chuengzhu Hardware Warehouse in Chinika industrial area were forced to stay in the company premises for two months to prevent them from contracting COVID-19.

Ms. Sichona observed that the environment in which the employees were living was not decent for workers.

The Deputy Labour Commissioner also learnt that Chuengzhu Hardware did not meet the minimum wage for its employees, thereby abrogating the Minimum Wages and Conditions of Employment Act, Cap 276.

Ms. Sichona who was in the company of Labour Inspectors immediately effected the closure of the company for two weeks and advised management to work on the faults as directed.

“It is not right for humans to be treated like this, how you can confine four people to sleep in a very dirty room without ventilation. The kitchen is in the same room with the lavatory and bath area, treat these people with the same respect that they have offered you since your stay in Zambia,” Ms. Sichona said.

She guided that the company consult the Ministry of Labor for inspection before they resume operations, but ordered them to pay the workers their full salaries.

Police have since detained the company Manager and Human Resource Officer for not complying with Labour Inspectors.

Chuengzhu Hardware Worker Jeff Kangwa narrated to media how he was forced to stay in the company warehouse premises for two months without his consent and has not had physical contact with his family.

Mr. Kangwa stated that they are about 13 staffs currently locked at the warehouse, sharing three small rooms for shelter.

“I joined the company about 10 months ago, at first we had normal shifts because we were allowed to go home. However, from the time the country recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 19th, 2020, management ordered us to stay at the warehouse or be fired. We are scared to leave the premises because this is how we feed our families and two of my colleagues were fired for leaving the warehouse,” Mr. Kangwa reported.

He expressed happiness to government for intervening in the matter, stating that as much as he is sourcing for income to provide for his family, physical interaction is important while observing hygienic practices amidst COVID-19.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner with Labor Inspectors visited Louis Investment Limited where it was discovered that workers both male and female are made to sleep in the factory.

The Deputy Labour Commissioner was saddened that workers were locked in one room with highly flammable materials that had no fire extinguishers or emergency exit points thereby risking the workers lives.

She warned the company owners to ensure that workers have access to exit the building when need be and that the condition of work be revised in accordance with labor laws.

Ms. Sichona warned the companies not to dismiss any employee as the Ministry will continue with its routine inspection to ensure workers are not abused by their employers.

And when the Company Manager Denis Shi was approached for a comment, he complied with the inspectors stating that he would visit the Labor offices for consultation.

The Ministry of Labour has been carrying out inspections to ensure that companies operate in accordance with the labor laws as the country continues to battle with the pandemic.