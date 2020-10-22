Vice President Inonge Wina says Government will not create new boundaries for chiefdoms in the country.

The Vice President said this yesterday at Emusa Day Secondary School during a meeting with headmen and indunas of Senior Chief Magodi and Chief Phikamalaza in Chasefu District in Eastern Province.

Speaking on behalf over 100 indunas and headmen, Induna Enyegweni, Jacob Ndhlovu, told the Vice President that Government must help clear the boundary problems in the area.

“Now that you are here, there are problems from the two chiefs here. We want Government to be cleared over the chiefdom boundaries,” the Induna said.

The Induna also appealed to the Vice President to look into the water problem that people of Chasefu are facing.

“Because farming is a business, we depend on farming, we keep animals and we need dams and deep tanks,” he said

Induna Enyegweni lamented that people were using untreated water for drinking and other household needs.

In response, the Vice President clarified that the creation of new districts does not affect the boundaries of chiefdoms established in 1958.

“In the creation of new districts, Government cannot change the chiefs’ boundaries. Currently Government is still using the 1958 chiefs’ boundaries map. All these things that we are touching constituencies, wards and polling stations, there is nothing to do with chiefs boundaries,” Mrs Wina said.

However, Mrs Wina says Government is alive to the fact that the 1958 colonial maps do not take care of the increase in population and Government would consult chiefs to revisit the maps.

“We need to engage the chiefs once again because the population has increased and the boundary map we are using is from the colonial days,” she said.

The Vice President, who retained to Lusaka yesterday, says the new Minister for Water and Sanitation will soon visit Chasefu to appreciate the water problems in the district.