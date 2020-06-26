President Edgar Lungu has announced the approval of K30 million for Youth Empowerment Scheme targeting artistes countrywide.

President Lungu said the Scheme to be launched in Lusaka soon will implemented by the National Arts Council under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

The President has directed the Ministries of Youth and Sport, Commerce, Trade and Industry, and the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to facilitate linkage for youths to benefit from the development of industrial yards through the skills development and entrepreneurship project supported by the African Development Bank (ADB).

Furthermore, President Lungu pointed out that government is facilitating youth access to other empowerment programmes under CEEC such as the cassava value chain programme and aquaculture value chain initiative.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this during his national address on COVID-19 at State House today.

President Lungu emphasized that government has set aside twenty nine million United States Dollars ($29 million) for the implementation of the aquaculture seed fund under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project.

“We have got work to do and things to do, my government has set aside us $29 million for the implementation of the aquaculture seed fund under the Zambia aquaculture enterprise development project,” he said.

“The project is aimed at enhancing fish production and is earmarked to benefit more than 3,000 entrepreneurs, including youths and women,” President Lungu assured.

The Head of State has implored young people to take keen interest in participating and profiting from different empowerment initiatives government is putting in place, instead of protesting and taking pride in how many views of their protests were seen on social media.

President Lungu stated that he longs to see youths taking the initiative citing the young man of Chunga Dumpsite Waste Management Association who transformed trash into cash and now has built a house, employs other young people, and is organizing other youths to form a co-operative.

In the Education Sector, President Lungu stated that the re-opening of examination classes is already giving vital information which should be taken into account as consideration for resumption of the remaining classes, colleges and universities is being made.

“Consultations with key stakeholders are currently underway on the reopening of the remaining classes, colleges and universities bearing in mind the cold season as guided by World Health Organisation (WHO) through the Ministry of Health. The nation will be informed the next course of action once the consultations are concluded.

“Guidelines for all sport disciplines to follow as they consider resuming sports activities. They include the following, but not limited to guiding principles stipulated by the statutory instruments 21 and 22 of 2020; guidelines for various sports disciplines which have been categorized as non-contact, semi-contact and full contact sport,” said President Lungu.

He further directed the Ministries of Health, Youth, Sport and Child Development and the Ministry of Local government to inspect sport arenas to ensure they are ready for action.