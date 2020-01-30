The District Administration in Mpulungu district has urged government departments to work hard in order to curb child marriages in the area.

District Administrative Officer, Mande Chapewa said Mpulungu has high numbers of child marriages which is negatively affecting the social economic development of the girl child.

Mr Chapewa said it is sad to note that most girl children are being married off below the age of 18.

He explained that it is therefore important for government departments in the district to intensify its efforts in curbing the vice.

Mr Chapewa said this when he opened the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) training meeting in Mpulungu district.

And speaking at the same meeting, Ministry of Gender Assistant Director, Norbert Bukoka said government will support efforts by stakeholders to end child marriages.

Mr Bukoka also revealed that IBSA project has been piloted in Chama and Mpulungu districts respectively.

He said the project is aimed at ending child marriages in the two districts.

The Assistant Director has also urged the team to engage other stakeholders so that the fight against child marriage can be a success.