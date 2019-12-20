Government has refuted and distanced itself from reports that it intends to demolish the newly constructed flyover bridge along Alick Nkhata Road.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Local Government Charles Banda said reports attributed to his Personal Secretary Ed Chomba are not government’s position.

Addressing journalists at State House in Lusaka today, Mr Banda said there is no engineering defect to warrant the demolition of the newly constructed flyover bridge.

The Minister said the remarks by Bishop Chomba were made in his personal capacity and do not reflect government’s position.

Dr Banda regretted the comments made by his Permanent Secretary and the embarrassment caused to President Lungu and the road contractor.

The Minister clarified that Afcoms, the contractor contracted to do the Lusaka decongestion project is not involved in the construction of the flyover bridge.

Mr Banda explained that the flyover has been done by a private developer and was cleared by engineers from the Road Development Agency (RDA) .

He assured the public that government does not condone or promote shoddy works .

Yesterday, Local government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba was reported to have said that government will demolish the flyover bridge because it is a death trap.