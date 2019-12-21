Government has flagged off the distribution exercise of mealie meal to vulnerable households under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) on the Copperbelt Province.

ZANIS reports that the province has received an allocation of 31,499 by 25 kilograms (kg) bags of mealie meal to be distributed to vulnerable in the ten districts.

Copperbelt permanent secretary (PS) Bright Nundwe flagged off the exercise in Mikomfwa area in Luanshya to mark the beginning of the distribution in the seven peri – urban districts.

Mr Nundwe said the gesture signifies the great importance that President Edger Lungu attaches to the well-being of the people and his commitment to ensuring that every citizen has basic human needs.

Stressing that the exercise is meant to secure lives of the vulnerable people who were affected by the droughts, Mr. Nundwe disclosed that Luanshya district has received an allocation of 2,400 by 25 Kg bags of mealie meal.

Meanwhile Mr Nundwe has advised officers managing the distribution to be accountable in the manner the distribution will be done.

The provincial permanent secretary advised the DMMU district teams to identify interest groups ,physically challenged persons ,the aged and youths as beneficiaries.

He also warned civil servants not to partake of the mealie meal, emphasizing that it is meant for vulnerable households.

And one of the beneficiaries, Given Kayayi thanked President Lungu for the gesture.

Ms. Kayayi said flagging off of the exercise shows that the leadership placed in office has not forgotten about it’s people.