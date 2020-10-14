Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo says government remains committed towards controlling the outbreak of the African migratory locusts in the country.

Mr Katambo said government’s emergency response and efforts will remain focused on controlling the outbreak within the three provinces namely Western, Central and Southern which originally reported the outbreak of the locusts.

He said a total of 10,397 hectares have so far been sprayed by both the fixed wing aircraft and helicopter adding that there are no new reports indicating the presence of the locusts in other parts of the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr Katambo was speaking in Lusaka today during an update on the status of the African migratory locusts outbreak in Zambia.

Mr Katambo said government has stationed teams of officers in the hot spots of Western, Central, and Southern Provinces to prevent the locusts from moving to other areas.

“Government has so far procured the services of a fixed wing aircraft from within the country and K10 million was allocated to procure chemicals and we commenced the aerial spraying,” he said.

Mr Katambo said the Zambia Air force (ZAF) and the International Red Locusts Control Organization for Central and Southern Africa (IRLC-CSA) have also provided helicopters to support the operation.

He noted that the threat of the African migratory locusts is a trans boundary issue and therefore requires other countries in the region to join in the emergency response.

“We have engaged the relevant authorities in Namibia who have confirmed that they have commenced the spraying on their side of the boarder. We also intend to call a meeting with the Namibian authorities to coordinate our control efforts,” he noted.

Mr Katambo noted that there are teams on the ground that are conducting surveillance and mapping to provide coordination for the aerial spraying exercise.

“The Ministry is satisfied that there is adequate aerial spraying vessels to conduct operations and the fixed wing aircrafts is currently awaiting for the compilation of surveillance and mapping exercise that is being undertaken on the ground,” he stated.

Mr Katambo observed that the locust population can be significantly be controlled with adequate spraying adding that the chemicals being sprayed in the affected areas are effective, as there is an indication of reduced locusts between 85 to 95 percent in areas that have been sprayed.

He further said the surveillance and mapping exercise is on-going and the ministry will ensure the teams on the ground are provided with adequate support to undertake the exercise.

“We are confident that we will be able to contain the African migratory locusts, as it is in the best interest of farmers and the nation’s food security that this outbreak is controlled,” he assured.