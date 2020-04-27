Government has relaxed initial measures it put in place a month ago in an effort to curb the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing this today during his second televised national address, President Edgar Lungu however stressed that the said activities must continue operating normally while observing strict public health regulations and guidelines.

”However, bars, night clubs, and casino remain closed so as to avoid the transmission of coronavirus from person to person, “ said the Republican President.

President Lungu urged congregants from various places of worship to observe social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks and hand sanitizing during gatherings.

Sporting activates such golf and tennis which don’t involve physical contact between players have sanctioned while bars in those premises will remain closed.

For the barbershops and salons they have been allowed to operate with strict adherence to the observing of social distancing, regular sanitizing and hand washing.

The Head of State warned that failure to adhere to the public health regulations, guidelines and certification, will attract penalties including revoking of licences at any given time.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to pursue those who will be found abrogating the public health regulations.

“However, I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations, guidelines and certifications:

“Places of worship may congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitising and hand washing guidelines.

“Sporting activities such as golf and tennis, which do not involve physical contact between players where the sport is played in non-crowded space, can begin to be played but bars in those premises will remain closed.

“Barbershops and salons may continue to operate with strict adherence and observing social distancing and regular sanitizing and hand washing, ” he directed.

He assured the public that government will continue modifying intervention of COVID-19 to facilitate continued economic activity and a gradual return of daily life to normalcy.

“The government will continue modification of the implementation of covid-19 interventions to facilitate continued economic activity and a gradual return of daily life to normalcy.

“We note that drastic change to current preventive and control measures could erode the gains attained and the situation could get out of control. therefore, modification of control measures will be informed by the evolution of the outbreak.

“The main covid-19 control strategy going forward shall continue to centre on prevention of infection, case finding through increased testing, isolation of cases, swift and thorough tracing of contacts, community engagement, and case management, ” President Lungu said.

President Lungu reiterated that the fight against COVID-19 can only be won if the public adheres to the health measures of maintaining social distance, washing hands and mandatory wearing of face masks.

He cited massive testing and contact tracing in communities as key in overcoming COVID-19.

“These form the cornerstone to overcoming COVID-19 and shall be achieved through intensified surveillance at points of entry; targeted community screening and testing; and routine screening and active case search in healthcare facilities, particularly patients with respiratory symptoms.” he pointed out.

“Also critical is mandatory use of masks in public; physical distancing; and observance of personal hygiene measures, including hand washing and respiratory etiquette.”

Today’s address marked exactly one month since government instituted measures aimed at curbing the further spread of coronavirus in the country.