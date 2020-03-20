Government under Smart Zambia has introduced a new paying system for, Social Cash Transfer called Zambia Integrated Social Protection Services ( ZISPIS ).

ZANIS reports that the new system which is being introduced will see beneficiaries receiving money directly with every stage being tracked by the National, Provincial as well as district system portal in real time on the Zambia Integrated Social Protection Services ZISPIS program.

Speaking at a four day ZISPIS, Pay Point Managers ( PPM’s ) , training in Shang’ombo district of Western Province, the Provincial Social Welfare Officer, Mulemba Kaleyi revealed that the new program will enhance beneficiary tracking, increase security and transparency.

Ms Kaleyi said the program will pilot in Shang’ombo and Mulubezi districts for now which will eventually roll out to all the 16 districts of Western Province.

Ms. Kaleyi noted that unlike using a manual program that is time consuming the 66 Pay point Managers being trained will use smart phones or tablets which will be readily installed with the new system.

And Shang’ombo district commissioner Max Kasabi, who was represented by the District Administration Officer Mwendabai Muyunda urged the 66 Pay Point Managers being trained to ensure they work with care as government is relying on them to deliver social protection services to the public.

Mr Kasabi expressed happiness that the social cash transfer is being implemented in all the 16 wards of the district in Shang’ombo.

The District Commissioner reminded the Pay point Managers of how enormous their responsibility is in the Social Cash Transfer program.

He added that they need to exhibit the necessary leadership because without them anything can go wrong.

Meanwhile, Mambolomoka Pay Point Manager Francis Lutangu, expressed relief saying he has been carrying a lot of forms to fill in whenever making payments.

He said the Zambia Integrated Social Protection Services ZISPIS will help greatly in enhancing efficiency.