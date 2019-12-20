Government says it remains committed to reducing deforestation and conserve forest resources across the country.

North western province permanent secretary, Willies Mangimela says this is because forests plays a key role in sustaining the livelihood of people and maintaining the eco-system.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Douglas Ngimbu during a stakeholders consultative meeting on the development of a concept note for support under the green climate fund to reduce deforestation held in Solwezi today.

Mr. Mangimela said the concept note is expected to address key challenged posed by deforestation which are multi-sectoral in nature.

He commended the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and various stakeholders who are offering support to government in developing the concept note.

Meanwhile, Assistant FAO representative, Geoffrey Chomba said the concept note will analyse the head waters of the Zambezi river in the province and generate sufficient information which will enable government to secure sufficient funding from the green climate fund.