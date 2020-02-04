The  Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit  (DMMU) under the Vice President’s Office has  dispatched Relief Food to Luangwa  floods victims in Isoka district in Northern province.

Muchinga Province Minister  Malozo Sichone who confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS  assured the victims of government’s provision of relief food through the DMMU.

Mr Sichone disclosed  during his spot check of the  Luangwa floods victims that  the commodity was already in the province.

The relief food  would be distributed  to Muyeleka, Kampumbu,   Yotham and Mpandwa  areas.

He however advised the community  to  stop farming on the  Luangwa river banks during the rainy season but  embark on the  winter maize and other crops.

The Minister  also  implored Ministry  of agriculture officials  in the district to embark on sensitization  campaign  on farming practices.

The above mentioned areas suffered double tragedy , as they hit by drought last year while this year the same areas have been flooded due to heavy rains that have swept away fields of rice, maize and other crops.

