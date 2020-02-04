The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) under the Vice President’s Office has dispatched Relief Food to Luangwa floods victims in Isoka district in Northern province.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone who confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS assured the victims of government’s provision of relief food through the DMMU.

Mr Sichone disclosed during his spot check of the Luangwa floods victims that the commodity was already in the province.

The relief food would be distributed to Muyeleka, Kampumbu, Yotham and Mpandwa areas.

He however advised the community to stop farming on the Luangwa river banks during the rainy season but embark on the winter maize and other crops.

The Minister also implored Ministry of agriculture officials in the district to embark on sensitization campaign on farming practices.

The above mentioned areas suffered double tragedy , as they hit by drought last year while this year the same areas have been flooded due to heavy rains that have swept away fields of rice, maize and other crops.