Government has commended the church in Zambia for complimenting its effort to curb the mushrooming of churches that do not operate under legitimate church mother bodies.

National Guidance Director at the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs , Sunday Mwape said that although his ministry did not have the mandate to judge those that take the path of opening churches to spread the ministry, it was important for them to operate within stipulated and acceptable norms of the country.

He expressed happiness that his ministry was working with the churches in the formulation of regulatory frameworks that will act as a guide for the operation of churches in the country.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Dr. Mwape stressed the need to encourage the growth of the church in Zambia adding that this had the capacity to help address some of the challenges that have the potential to bring the country in frames.

Dr Mwape also described the church as an ally in the dissemination of information around the application of national values and principles.

He said that the fact that Zambia is a Christian nation puts the church at an advantage in reaching greater numbers and preaching love and patriotism especially as the country heads to the polls in 2021.

The ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has in recent months come under fire by some sections of society over what they term as the mushrooming of churches.