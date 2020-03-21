Zambia Media Network against Tobacco (ZAMNAT) has commended government for taking drastic measures to prevent COVID-19.

ZAMNAT Chairperson, Paxina Phiri has however called for a comprehensive preventive approach on smoking because those who smoke more prone to coronavirus.

Ms Phiri has appealed to government is to enforce Statutory Instrument 39 which bans smoking in public places alongside the preventive measure put in place to combat coronavirus.

She said there is need to enforce the ban on smoking in public places because some people are smoking everywhere putting others at risk.

“We have been told by experts that people who smoke are more vulnerable to coronavirus than those who do not,” she said.

Ms Phiri noted that tobacco contains 7,000 chemicals adding that it also leads to chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, mouth and skin infections as well as heart and respiratory diseases.

She said tobacco also contributes to high health costs and economic losses, widens socioeconomic inequalities, and contributes to environmental degradation.

Ms Phiri said in Zambia about 7, 124 people die every year due to tobacco related diseases.

She said the implementation and enforcement of comprehensive tobacco control measures by government will significantly reduce tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke.

Ms Phiri said Zambia has an opportunity to scale up tobacco control efforts and ensure that young people do not become the next generation of smokers.

She has called on youths in the country to take a lead and stay away from smoking.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Chipata today.