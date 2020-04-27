Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged health workers to ensure they protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Mr. Chilangwa notes that although frontline health workers are essential workers, they are vulnerable as they are likely to be exposed to the virus while attending to patients.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chilangwa said this today when inspecting Milenge District Hospital as he toured the district to check its preparedness for the pandemic.

He said all the frontline workers should ensure they wear protective gear and thoroughly wash before going to their homes.

Mr. Chilangwa called on the district health office to ensure they factor in health workers when distributing hygiene materials.

And Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo stated that the district is prepared to fight the corona virus in case residents get infected.

The District COVID-19 Task Force is monitoring the community to ensure they adhere to the presidential directives aimed at preventing the spread of the corona virus.

Mr. Chibilo added that the district administration has since reduced crossing points between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to three to promote screening of all those entering Zambia.

Mr. Chibilo said health personnel are stationed at the three crossing points and are screening those coming into Milenge.

The district has also identified three isolation centers for would be Corona virus patients.