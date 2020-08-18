Government has described the death of late Freedom Fighter and Former United National Independence Party (UNIP) Secretary General Grey Zulu as shocking.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti says President Edgar Lungu received the passing on of Mr Zulu with deep shock and has since conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr Miti disclosed that Mr Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a chronic illness.

The late Grey Zulu served in Kenneth Kaunda’s first Cabinet in 1964, in several positions such as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Transport and Works, Mines and Cooperatives, Home Affairs and Defence.

He also served as UNIP Secretary General on two occasions from 1973 to 1978 and from 1986 to 1991.

The Secretary to the Cabinet has since directed that attendance at the funeral is restricted to only close family members and selected government officials due to the escalation of COVID-19 cases.

The funeral of the late Mr Zulu is being held at his farm in Makeni, Lusaka and that burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.