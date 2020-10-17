Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa has called for a multi-sectoral approach aimed at ensuring that hand hygiene facilities are made available and accessible by all members of society.

Speaking when he officiated at the Global Hand-Washing Day (GHD) commemoration held at Konkola Stadium, Mr Ngosa said the event was timely in that the world has been hit with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Ngosa intimated that the pandemic has highlighted the critical role that hand hygiene plays in the transmission of the virus besides the spread of other diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, Ebola and many others that cause harm to the human body.

“This fight calls for a multi-sectoral approach in order to make hand hygiene facilities available and accessible for all. It requires for all to adapt to the new normal by changing our behaviours and embracing best practices to support optimal hand hygiene, masking up and physical distancing,” he said.

The District Commissioner challenged people to make hand washing a habit in homes and places of work as the government had introduced a number of policy measures aimed at strengthening the fight against the spread of the virus.

Mr Ngosa further called on all stakeholders to share available information on hand hygiene and sensitise people on the correct way of washing hands to prevent diseases.

And Acting Chililabombwe Municipal Council Director of Planning Smart Mumba said hand washing is a good practice which should be encouraged in every community to avert the spread of diseases among them the novel corona virus which has claimed many lives.

The commemoration which was being held under the theme “Hand Hygiene for All’ was characterized with various activities among them a march past, had washing demonstrations, sketches and poems.