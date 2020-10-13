Minster of Health Chitalu Chilufya has warned some private health institutions to avoid admitting COVID-19 patient as they would be held responsible for late referrals.

Dr Chilufya stated that two very ill patients are currently in admission after being referred late from a Private health institution.

Dr Chilufya has also appealed to the general public to seek medical attention in designated COVID-19 health centers.

The Minster made the warning today during the COVID-19 update in Lusaka.

“Although the Country has continued to record low cases of COVID-19 the disease severity among the patients continues to be worrying especially those with underlining conditions,’’ he said.

Dr Chilufya further expressed concern that some bar owners have continued to abrogate the stipulated operating hours by going beyond until 05:00 hours in the morning.

Meanwhile, 91 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from the 2,731 test conducted and eight brought in dead were also recorded while 83 patients have been discharged.

He explained that health authorities have continued to record reduced cases with 17 patients in admission while the number of patients on oxygen has also reduced.