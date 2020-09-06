A 34-year old man of Sioma has been killed by a hippo as he was trying to cross the Imahungo River in Nalolo District of Western Province.

Silowana Ward Councilor, Chilanda Kapalu disclosed the incident to ZANIS in a telephone interview in Nalolo District today.

Mr Kapalu identified the victim as Kalimbwe Kaliki of Silambelembe village in Sioma District.

“The victim met his fate on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 around 18 00 hours as he was crossing the river near Namabunga area,” disclosed the councilor.

He added that the hippo hit the canoe that Kalimbwe was using causing it to capsize and the beast killed him on the spot.

He cautioned villagers in the area to be careful when crossing the river around Namabunga area as it is infested with hippos and crocodiles.

“People using water transport should be extra careful as the area around Namabunga is infested with hippos and crocodiles,” advised Mr Kapalu.

The victim has since being retrieved and buried.