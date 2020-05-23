The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) have called on the general public to refrain from purchasing some drugs alleged to cure COVID-19.

The two entities have raised concern over reports from some sections of the media regarding the purported COVID-19 drug being sold in the country.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer, Terry Musonda stated that the COVID-19 is allegedly being manufactured, distributed and sold around the country by some health practitioners.

Mr Musonda advised the general public to refrain from purchasing and consuming the drug as it is not certified hence can result into adverse effects.

“Through the Ministry of Health’s guidance and the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), members of the public have been advised to practice basic hand hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizers,” he stated.

“We wish to warn members of the public not to consume COVID-19 drug as it is not certified. This drug is still under investigation,” he advised.

Mr Musonda also disclosed that the two entities have jointly commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the manufacturing, distribution and sale of the purported COVID-19 drug.

He has however, reminded both the registered health practitioners, researchers inclusive of the pharmaceutical industry to follow laid down procedures.

This is contained in a joint statement released to ZANIS by HPCZ and ZAMRA today.