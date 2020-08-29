By David Kamuhila

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has accused ruling Patriotic Front (PF) of planning to rob Zambians of their victory through vote rigging ahead of the 2021 presidential and general elections.

Addressing Copperbelt based youths, who last week visited him at his residence in Lusaka, Hichilema asked the youths to protect their votes against PF planned rigging.

“Our residence was bustling to the seams with a highly enthusiastic ‘misepela’ from Kopala. Nothing inspires and charges us more than a cluster of highly energised Zambian youths, all clamouring for change of how things must run in the country. We unflinchingly join them in this aspiration,” said Hichilema. “We were however firm in our exchange that, unless and until our youths country wide make haste in acquiring NRCs and voters’ cards, their energy will yield very little, if nothing. We also agreed that even voting itself will not be enough unless youths stay behind to protect the vote.”

The youths assured Hichilema and his leadership of their resolve to guard against any attempt to manipulate the forthcoming presidential and general elections.

And addressing villagers in Rufunsa district, Hichilema noted that life had been unbearable among majority Zambians due to poor leadership.

“ Our country’s rural areas need serious development. This was part of our message to our people in villages of Mumpanshya in Rufunsa district as we distributed face masks in the fight against coronavirus today. There is so much potential among our people in rural areas and all they need are supportive basics and today we stated that this we are going to fix together with them,” Hichilema told the villagers. “I urged you all to embark on door to door campaigns to preach about Bally’s economic development. Life has become unbearable currently because State resources have been plundered by those entrusted to manage them but we must not lose hope because help is on the way.”

Hichilema encouraged parents with children who have reached voting age to help them get NRCs and voter’s cards so that they can vote for change in 2021.