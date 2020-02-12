President Edgar Lungu has reiterated that he has a national development agenda for the country as he is striving to deliver development equitably to all parts of Zambia .

And President Lungu has cited the over 100 kilometer Luwingu Chilubi main land road which is in a deplorable situation as one of the major development activities to be delivered to Chilubi District in Northern Province.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this during a public rally he addressed at Matipa primary school grounds where he drummed up support for Patriotic Front (PF) parliamentary candidate Mulenga Fube.

The Head of state explained that 20 million Kwacha has already been disbursed for the rehabilitation of the road and works will start once the rainy season is over.

Addressing the crowd that braved the rains to get the message from him, President Lungu underscored that once amendment bill 10 passes in Parliament, he will declare Chilubi main land a district to bring services closer to the people.

“Thank you very much for coming through. My message is that give Mulenga Fube a vote on February 13th, and you will attract massive development to your area. This road will be worked on soon as the rainy season is over and l will declare Chilubi main land a district once bill 10 passes in Parliament .Do not be cheated by the opposition that they will bring development here because they have no capacity to deliver massive development, but when you give me Fube you are assured of massive development,” he said.

On the other hand, President Lungu expressed happiness with the peaceful atmosphere that has so far characterized the campaign period.

He called on all political parties to restrain their supporters from the violent behavior, but continue with the peaceful campaigns.

President Lungu pointed out that peace should continue prevailing during and after the by-elections.

The Head of state was optimistic that the PF will scoop the 2021 general elections following massive development the party has delivered national wide.

Earlier, Chief Chiwanangala appealed to President Lungu to consider rehabilitating Luwingu-Chilubi road as it is in a deplorable state that is when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him.

Chief Chiwanangala hailed government for the massive developmental activities delivered since the PF came into power eight years ago.

The Chilubi constituency parliamentary by-election is being contested by five candidates from The ruling Patriotic Front Party (PF), National Democratic Congress (NDC), United peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ), People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) and the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The Chilubi Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Area Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga.