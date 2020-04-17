Inspector general of Police Kakoma Kanganja has called on law enforcers to carry out their duties within the confined laws, amidst the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Mr Kanganja has observed with concern that some officers have resorted to using excessive force in conducting their duties.

Mr Kanganja advised police officers to observe the relevant guidelines outlined in pieces of legislative as well as police Instructions when applying minimum force to would be offenders.

“Police officers involved in the enforcement of provisions of Statutory Instrument number 22 which spells out regulations aimed at containing the COVID – 19 should always operate and carry out their duties within the confines of the Law” Mr. Kanganja stated.

He implored the supervisors to closely monitor police officers to ensure they carry out their duties as expected.

The Inspector General has since called on members of the public to comply with the presidential directives and guidelines that have been put in place in a view to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus, further warning the would-be offenders that the law will be applied.

This is contained in statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Zambia Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo.