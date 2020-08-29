Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has threatened to name all those that benefited from the degazetted Forest number 27.

Speaking during a special phone -in programme on Muchinga FM Radio in Chinsali district, Phiri claimed that she knew all the people including some members of the opposition political parties who benefitted for the piece of land that has raised a lot of public debate.

Phiri said she was a Member of Parliament during the time of degazetting the Forest 27, saying there was nothing sinister and illegal about the degazetted Forest number 27.

She said the whole process of degazetting Forest number 27 was legally done.

“I was in parliament during the time this Forest number 27 was being degazetted and I know by name and title the people who benefited from this piece of land. I can even give you their National Registration Cards (NRC) numbers,” said Phiri.

She asked people claiming that she lied and falsely accused them of having benefited from Forest number 27 should retract the statement within seven days or risk being named publicly.

“I always say the truth and I have details of these opposition political parties claiming that they did not benefit from Forest number 27. Let them come out in the open. Some of them even changed these plots by putting them in the names of their wives, “said Phiri.

And Phiri observed that Muchinga province had recorded massive development in all sectors since the ruling party assumed power.

Phiri itemised developmental projects in Muchinga, such as the Chama-Matumbo road which is at 80 percent complete, Mafinga Road, Chinsali township roads whose work has resumed and the construction of the ultra-modern Chinsali general hospital among others.

She said government was moving slowly, but making sure it remains committed by bringing development closer to the people in all the sectors of the economy and non-selectively.

“Government will never leave its people behind in terms of development, we are working for the people and soon we will be there, with the main developmental projects taking place in Muchinga province and the country as a whole,” Phiri said.

On youth empowerment, Phiri asked the young people to benefit from various youth empowerment government was implementing through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and other Ministries.

“I’am very disappointed that most youths are not taking these empowerment programs which they can benefit from in many areas and help in uplifting their living standards,” she said.

Phiri said the young people should not depend on white colour jobs but consider doing other survival skills.

She further encouraged youths and women in Muchinga Province to form cooperatives and work with the office of the District Commissioner for guidance.

“Once you form the cooperative, you will benefit from various government empowerment programmes and this will help you so much,” Phiri said.

She further promised the people of Muchinga Province that various roads in the province that are in bad state and other projects will be worked on soon, adding that the government is aware of the unfinished projects within the province.

Phiri also thanked the late President Michael Sata for declaring Muchinga as a Province in a bid to bring development closer to the people.

Phiri encouraged the media personnel to be responsible and professional as they execute their duties.

She said media houses should not be used to promote hate speech and anarchy in the country by people with no love at heart for the Zambian people.

Various callers commended the government for the developmental projects taking place in Muchinga and further appealed to the government to complete the unfinished projects in the region.

The PF Deputy Secretary General was in Chinsali District to prepare for the Provincial General conference to be held soon.

-ZANIS