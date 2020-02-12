Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has warned people that have continued to do illegal mining at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga District to desist from the activity as they risk facing the law.

Mr Kampyongo said he will not allow people to defy President Edgar Lungu’s directive that no illegal mining activities should be conducted at the site.

The Minister was speaking in Mwinilunga when he called on Chief Chibwika of the Lunda people.

Mr Kampyongo said government’s desire and interest is to see the discovered precious mineral at Kasenseli be harnessed for the benefit of everyone, adding that anyone trying to frustrate these efforts will be dealt with.

He said government through his Ministry will put necessary security measures to ensure that the Presidential directive is adhered to without any exemption.

Mr Kampyongo said government will work with the traditional leadership to find a structured way of exploring the precious mineral for the benefit of the local people.

Chief Chibwika has expressed concern that despite a Presidential directive to stop illegal mining activities at Kasenseli gold mine, the activities have continued.

The Traditional leader said he is not happy that some people have continued to abrogate President Lungu’s directive when he visited the site in December last year.