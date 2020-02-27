Government has said it will spend over 330,000 kwacha to evict over 24,000 illegal settlers that have encroached the Mumbwa Game Management Area.

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela said, government cannot allow people to live side by side with animals, as wild animals are vicious to human beings.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chitotela disclosed this in parliament today, during the questions for oral answer, adding that all the intruders in the area do not even have clearance from the traditional leadership.

And responding to United Party for National Development (UPND) Mumbwa law maker, Credo Nanjuwa, as to whether there are illegal settlers in the Kafue National Park, Mr Chitotela said there were no incomers in the park.

Mr Chitotela the Pambashe law maker, stressed that government will soon recruit Wildlife Game Scouts to guard both the Mumbwa Game Management Area and the Kafue National Park.