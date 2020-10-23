The Department of Immigration between 14th and 19th October, 2020 apprehended ninety-eight persons for various offences countrywide.

During this period, the department also secured sixteen (16) convictions, removed forty-seven (47) illegal immigrants from the country, and refused eight (08) foreign nationals entry into Zambia for failing to meet entry requirements.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS by Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka in Lusaka today.

Mr Nshinka warned perpetrators of transnational crimes such as human trafficking and smuggling to desist from such evil vices.

“Human trafficking in Zambia carries a minimum sentence of twenty-year imprisonment. We are aware of the culprits’ methods and should they continue, they will be arrested by our alert, intelligence-led immigration officers,” he noted.

Meanwhile ,the Department of Immigration in Nyimba have also apprehended fifty five Ethiopians with various suspected human trafficking cases.

The suspects were arrested Sunday, 19th October, 2020 near Kacholola Check Point after a tip-off from alert residents who spotted them suspiciously travelling on foot in the bush.

Mr Nshinka said Preliminary investigations suggest that the group was travelling from Chipata aboard an unidentified vehicle and disembarked from the vehicle just before Kacholola Check Point to deliberately circumvent the check-point and later re-embark to continue their journey unabated.

He noted that this is the third suspected human trafficking incident recorded in Nyimba in just over a month, with a total of fifty-five (55) Ethiopians aged between 13 and 22 years.

He said the first incident involved twenty-six (26) Ethiopians and three (03) Zambians who were intercepted on a private mini-bus near Kacholola Check Point on 17th September, 2020.

“Similarly, on 13th October, 2020 in Nyimba, eighteen (18) Ethiopians were apprehended in yet another suspected human trafficking case The group was apprehended after the bus they travelling on careered off-road into a ditch,” He said.

Mr Mushinka said the suspects are currently being held in Nyimba to assist with investigations.

He appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious movements to Immigration.