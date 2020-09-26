Ministry of Health Permanent  Secretary  for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has expressed  concern on the increased number  of home deliveries  which  may result into increased maternal mortality.
Speaking in Chitambo during his continued tour of Health facilities in Central Province, Mr Malama called for reverse of what is happening in order to save lives for both the mother and the baby.

Dr Malama said government policy is to ensure that all mothers deliver at health facilities and that all facilities across the country have qualified staff.

He added that if mothers deliver at health facilities, some complications could be attended to by specialised staff.

The  Permanent  Secretary  has challenged  the traditional  leadership  and the community  to supplement government efforts  by molding  bricks  and  constructing mothers’ shelters  to enable expecting  mothers  wait  for  deliveries  from the  health institutions.

Chitambo  District  Health  Director,  Jackson  Phiri  in his briefing  told  Dr Malama  that  the  number of home  deliveries  are  on the  increase  in the  district.

