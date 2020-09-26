Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has expressed concern on the increased number of home deliveries which may result into increased maternal mortality.

Speaking in Chitambo during his continued tour of Health facilities in Central Province, Mr Malama called for reverse of what is happening in order to save lives for both the mother and the baby.

Dr Malama said government policy is to ensure that all mothers deliver at health facilities and that all facilities across the country have qualified staff.

He added that if mothers deliver at health facilities, some complications could be attended to by specialised staff.

The Permanent Secretary has challenged the traditional leadership and the community to supplement government efforts by molding bricks and constructing mothers’ shelters to enable expecting mothers wait for deliveries from the health institutions.

Chitambo District Health Director, Jackson Phiri in his briefing told Dr Malama that the number of home deliveries are on the increase in the district.