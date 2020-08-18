President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern over the increasing number of rape and defilement cases on young girls and women.

President Lungu said today before departure for Lusaka at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport that society has a duty to help rescue young girls and women from the selfish men who are ruining their futures.

He called on the church to come on board and help government curtail the scourge by inculcating good morals and principles in the general citizenry.

“The church must help us. We need to get people to exercise good morals. We have a duty to help our young girls and women,” President Lungu said.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said the law must take its course on the perpetrators because not even animals do what some men are fond of doing.

And in a separate interview, Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe said the President’s visit to the province is a game changer.

Mr. Mwakalombe said President Lungu has demonstrated government’s resolve to work with the church.

He said the President is doing everything possible to ensure that the partnership between the church and government remains conducive and solid.

“We are partners in development that is why you saw the President spending his weekend with the church,” Mr. Mwakalombe said