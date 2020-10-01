Health authorities in Lundazi District have flagged off the Indoor Residue Spraying exercise under the eliminate malaria campaign.

The Ministry of Health in the district says 26,000 structures, including homes will be sprayed to control the population of mosquitoes and reduce the incidence of malaria in Lundazi.

Speaking at launch of the exercise at Aliboo Trading Centre, Lundazi District Health Director Jonathan Chama said malaria has been on the increase and is ranked among the top 10 causes of illness and death in the district.

“The district recorded an increase in malaria incidence from 423 in 2018 to 522 in 2019,” Dr Chama said.

And Lundazi District Commissioner Janet Palukani, officially launching the spraying exercise, called on residents to take the IRS seriously as it was the primary intervention for malaria elimination in the district.

Speaking in a speech read for him by District Administrative Officer Mukule Banda, Ms Palukani said there was need to eliminate malaria infections and disease in the district by 2021.

“Let us allow the IRS operators to spray our homes because spraying is one way of ending malaria in our district,” Ms Palukani said.

She was optimistic that the district will emerge the first to be declared as malaria-free zone.

And speaking earlier Chief Mpamba of the Tumbuka speaking people of Lundazi has directed all village headmen in his chiefdom to sensitize the subjects not to refuse spraying program.

The traditional leader stated that there was need to see a significant reduction in malaria incidence by ensuring that there was individual participation in the fight against malaria.