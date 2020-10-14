Muchinga Province, Minister Malozo has disclosed that government will start rehabilitating feeder roads in Isoka and Chinsali Districts.

Mr Sichone said 350 kilometers stretch of feeder roads will be worked on in Isoka which includes 65 Kilometers of Kafwimbi- Mbesuma road.

He said 65 kilometre stretch of Kafwimbi -Mbesuma road is in a deplorable state and requires urgent attention.

Mr Malozo added the road is of economic value as it leads to rice fields in Chambeshi plains adding that it is also a direct link that connects Muchinga to Northern Province.

ZANIS reports that the Provincial Minister said this in Isoka district today when he inspected some of the developmental projects which are being funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Malozo stated that the road rehabilitation scope of works include gravel packing and compacting.

He said other feeder roads to be worked are Isoka -Milongo Farming block, Sansanmwenje – Kanyala and katenshya roads.