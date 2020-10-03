Itezhi Tezhi Town Council has approved a proposal by Two River Farm to establish Tilapia Cage Fish farming on Lake Itezhi Tezhi.

Itezhi Tezhi Town Council Secretary Gilbert Sendama revealed this when Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Dr Auxillia Ponga addressed civil servants at Itezhi Tezhi Council Chamber recently.

He said that the approval was done by full council meeting in which the local authority detailed the conditions for Two River Farm to set up and operate its aquaculture project.

He said one of the conditions was conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as required by law.

‘Two River Fish Farm plans to develop a tilapia aquaculture project in Itezhi Tezhi –Choongo area in Itezhi Tezhi ward in Chief Shimbizhi’s chiefdom.’ Mr. Sendema said.

“We are glad to inform you that the council during the full council meeting approved the proposal by Two River farm to establish a cage fish farm in Itezhi Tezhi district” Mr. Sendema said.

Mr. Sendama said the investment, if successful, will promote fish farming and reduces reliance on capture fishing on Lake Itezhi Tezhi.

He said that the council in consultation with stakeholders identified Choongo area along the shores of Lake Itezhi Tezhi for the investment.

He further said the fish farm is projected to create about 300 jobs.

The company initially intends to start with 10 cages which are 20 metres long and 14 metres depth and number of cages may be expanded if need arises.

Meanwhile stakeholders have urged the company to ensure that measures are put in place to ensure exotic tilapia fish does not disturb the indigenous tilapia (Kafue Bream) found on the lake.

Fisheries Research Officer Patrick Mwiya said during the scoping meeting for EIA conducted by Global Environmental Consultancy (GLEC), a consultant engaged by Two River Farm, that it is important to ensure exotic fish species do not escape cages.

He also guided that mechanism should be put in place to ensure effluents associated with cage farming are managed to avoid pollution of the River.

And District Livestock and Fisheries Coordinator Shepherd Phiri said the investment was welcome as it was intended to promote growing of fish as opposed to capturing.

He however cautioned that measures should be put in place to ensure local artisanal fishers are not displaced from their fishing areas.

And the Department of National Parks and Wild life Ecologist Clive Chifunte said there is need for further consultation with his department to ensure that the investment will not be in the national park.

He guided that fishing activities in the park are only allowed on condition of having a valid License from DNPW.

Itezhi Tezhi is Zambia’s second largest man-made lake ,fish stocks have dwindled in recent years and people whose livelihood are in fishing find it increasingly difficult to make needs meet.

The Zambian Government has been promoting aquaculture subsector as a viable and inclusive business opportunity that can create jobs, improve food security and promote sustainable fishing.