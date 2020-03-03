Police in Itezhi tezhi have arrested a 25-year-old man of Chawama compound for hacking his sister in-law with a slasher on the head after he mistook her to be a gasser.

District Commissioner, Hendrix Kaimana says the victim who sustained a deep cut on the head, was admitted in Itezhi tezhi District Hospital and has since been discharged.

Mr Kaimana explained that the suspect found the victim standing near the house with a man only identified as Mufalo around 21:00 hours last Friday and in an effort to protect himself, he hacked her after he mistook them for being gassers.

He said the suspect identified as Nyambe Sibupiwa was picked by Police for allegedly causing unlawful wounding on his 17-year-old sister in-law, Martha Kang’ot, a grade 11 pupil.

Mr Kaimana said the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.

He stated that there were no ritual killers and gassers in Itezhi tezhi district and all five cases reported so far turned out to be fake after investigations.

And Mr Kaimana has warned people against taking the law into their hands saying those who will be caught, the law will visit them.

He further warned the Itezhi tezhi open forum blog administrators not to deliberately spread rumours that can destabilize the district.