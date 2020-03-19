Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi says it is a great satisfaction that the Japanese government and JICA has invested in the education sector in Zambia.

Ambassador Mizuuchi has stated that the three phases of Japan’s financial assistance to Zambia through its Grant Aid for Poverty Reduction Strategy enabled the Zambian government among other things to produce and distribute mobile science laboratory kits to schools in the provinces.

He has noted that it has also significantly helped to boost the teacher training project known as STEPS and has constructed a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Training Centre to be officially commissioned by President Edgar Lungu this week on Wednesday.

ZANIS reports Mr Mizuuchi said this in Lusaka this evening at the awarding ceremony of the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation on academician John Chileshe, the former Senior Education Advisor of JICA Zambia.

And Ministry of Education Director of the National Science Centre, Benson Banda, who was Guest of Honour, commended Dr Chileshe for his role in the Japanese government and JICA’s investment in the country’s education sector.

Dr Banda noted that in his 15 years of working for JICA, Dr Chileshe has greatly contributed to the growth of the education sector in the country and subsequently the setting up of the National Science Centre.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chileshe has thanked the Japanese government and JICA for recognising his work.

He said he is humbled that he is part of the great achievements that Zambia has scored in the education sector under JICA support including the Nation Science Center.