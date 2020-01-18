Jimbara Milling in Mansa District is expected to expand the production of Mealie Meal from the current 80 metric tons per day to 150 metric tons per day.

ZANIS reports that Jimbara Merchants Managing Director, Jim Chisenga says the company has procured a new milling plant from a Turkish manufacturing company at a cost of US$1.5 million to increase its production capacity.

Mr Chisenga explains that with the upgrade of the new plant the shortage of Mealie Meal in the province will be a thing of the past.

He says in order for the company to ensure it meets the demand of Mealie Meal, it will have to enlarge its capacity of buying maize from local farmers.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province Acting Permanent Secretary, Royd Chakaba says the farmers in the province should take advantage of this facility by increasing their agricultural production as the milling company will now be able to buy more maize.

Mr Chakaba adds that the Provincial Administration wants Luapula to be the nation’s food basket by 2025 and this can only be achieved if there is more crop production from farmers.

He observes that the issue of Mealie Meal in the province has been a challenge to many consumers who depend on the staple food.

Mr Chakaba further explains that with the upgrade of the milling plant from its current production capacity, it has a multiplier effect that will see many citizens get the much needed employment and farmers will have a ready market to sale their maize.

He says the effort that Jimbara has made in complimenting government effort calls for other local investors and stakeholders to emulate the big step that Jimbara has taken.

The Acting Permanent Secretary notes that government still needs more investors in the province, especially the local ones.

He says Luapula will not only develop by foreign investment alone but with the effort of the local investors as well.