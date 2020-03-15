The Judiciary has barred Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of its complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ).

Acting Registrar Prince Mwiinga announced in a statement obtained by ZANIS that Mr. Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court.

Mr. Mwiinga stated that the notice on the same has also been delivered to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates.

“This serves to inform all Hon Addressees that by direction of the Judiciary, Mr John Sangwa SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practicing under the firm of Simeza Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia until further notice,” the statement read in part.

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has resurrected a public debate on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run for re-election in the 2021 general elections.

He is quoted by local media as having criticized the manner in which the Constitutional Court handled the case in which the Law Association of Zambia challenged President Lungu’s eligibility.

Late President Michael Sata who was Mr Sangwa’s longtime client conferred him with the status of State Counsel for his immense contribution to the growth of the judicial process in Zambia.